RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
7 injured as hoarding collapses in Mumbai dust storm
May 13, 2024  17:55
image
At least seven persons were injured on Monday after an iron hoarding collapsed amid rain and gusty wind in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, civic officials said. 

"Some people are feared trapped under the hoarding and a search and rescue operation is underway," they said. 

The incident occurred at the Police Ground petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar.

Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies have been mobilised, the official said. 

"The seven injured persons have been rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Disaster for Punjab Kings! Key player pulls out early
Disaster for Punjab Kings! Key player pulls out early

PBKS' Livingstone returns to England to address knee niggle ahead of T20 WC

Electoral roll errors bar scores of displaced KPs from voting in Jammu
Electoral roll errors bar scores of displaced KPs from voting in Jammu

Even as KPs lined up across special polling stations in Jammu amid tight security, several of them had to return without casting their vote.

Veteran van der Merwe left out of Netherlands T20 WC squad
Veteran van der Merwe left out of Netherlands T20 WC squad

Holland will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 4 against Nepal at Dallas and four days later will face formidable South Africa in New York.

Badrinath Temple Opens After Winter
Badrinath Temple Opens After Winter

The Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand opened for devotees on Sunday, May 12, 2024, after remaining closed during the winter.

Rains, gusty winds lash Mumbai; train, metro ops hit
Rains, gusty winds lash Mumbai; train, metro ops hit

Rains coupled with gusty winds were witnessed in the suburbs of Dadar, Kurla, Mahim, Ghatkopar, Mulund and Vikhroli, while parts of south Mumbai saw drizzles.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances