7 injured as hoarding collapses in Mumbai dust storm

At least seven persons were injured on Monday after an iron hoarding collapsed amid rain and gusty wind in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, civic officials said.





"Some people are feared trapped under the hoarding and a search and rescue operation is underway," they said.





The incident occurred at the Police Ground petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar.





Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies have been mobilised, the official said.





"The seven injured persons have been rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital," he said. -- PTI