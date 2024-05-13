RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
35 injured, 100 trapped as hoarding falls in Mumbai
May 13, 2024  18:46
image
At least 35 persons were injured on Monday after an iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump amid rain and gusty wind in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, civic officials said. Over 100 are feared trapped, officials said. 

The incident occurred at the Police Ground petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar.

Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies have been mobilised, the official said. 

"The seven injured persons have been rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rains, gusty winds lash Mumbai; flights, train, metro ops hit
Rains, gusty winds lash Mumbai; flights, train, metro ops hit

Owing the sudden rains, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport too announced a temporary suspension of flights. While incoming flights have been diverted to other destinations like Goa and Ahmedabad, outgoing flights have...

CSK Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?
CSK Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?

A look at the best fielding efforts on Sunday...

Disaster for Punjab Kings! Key player pulls out early
Disaster for Punjab Kings! Key player pulls out early

PBKS' Livingstone returns to England to address knee niggle ahead of T20 WC

Electoral roll errors bar scores of displaced KPs from voting in Jammu
Electoral roll errors bar scores of displaced KPs from voting in Jammu

Even as KPs lined up across special polling stations in Jammu amid tight security, several of them had to return without casting their vote.

Veteran van der Merwe left out of Netherlands T20 WC squad
Veteran van der Merwe left out of Netherlands T20 WC squad

Holland will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 4 against Nepal at Dallas and four days later will face formidable South Africa in New York.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances