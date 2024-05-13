35 injured, 100 trapped as hoarding falls in Mumbai

At least 35 persons were injured on Monday after an iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump amid rain and gusty wind in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, civic officials said. Over 100 are feared trapped, officials said.





The incident occurred at the Police Ground petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar.





Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies have been mobilised, the official said.





"The seven injured persons have been rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital," he said. -- PTI