3 Maoists killed in encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli





An intelligence input was received that some members of the Perimili Dalam of Naxalites were camping in a forest near Katrangatta village in Bhamragad taluka to carry out subversive activities during their ongoing Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) period, Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.





Two units of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat wing of the Gadchiroli police, were immediately sent for a search in the area, he said.





While the teams were carrying out the search operation, Naxalites fired at them indiscriminately, to which the C-60 personnel retaliated, the official said. After the firing stopped, the bodies of a male and two female Naxals were recovered from the spot, he said.





One of the slain Naxals was identified as a divisional committee member and incharge cum commander of Perimili Dalam, Vasu Korcha, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 16 lakh.





The female Naxalites were identified as Reshma Madkam (25) of company -10 who was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head, and Kamla Madavi (24), a member of Perimili dalam with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, Gadchiroli Police stated in a release.





An AK-47 rifle, a carbine, an INSAS rifle, Naxal literature and items were also found at the spot, he said.

Three Naxalites, including two females, who were carrying a collective reward of Rs 22 lakh on their heads were killed in an encounter with C-60 commandos in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, the police said.