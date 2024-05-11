RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sex videos: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested
May 11, 2024  09:49
image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda was arrested in connection with an explicit video allegedly belonging to Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.
         
According to police, Devaraje Gowda was arrested at Gulihal tollgate by the Hiriyur police in this district on Friday night for leaking the video in a pen drive.

He was arrested on a tip-off received by the Hassan police, which wanted his presence for the case.

Several explicit videos involving Prajwal started making the rounds ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, which took place on April 26.

The MP, a grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, is absconding and a 'blue corner' notice has been issued against him by Interpol.

Three FIRs, including charges of rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmailing and threatening, have been registered against Prajwal.

Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these videos, which he has categorically rejected.

He contested in the 2023 assembly elections against JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura H D Revanna.

Revanna, father of Prajwal, is at present in jail on charges of kidnapping a woman, a mother of three. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dhoni Fever Grips Modi Stadium
Dhoni Fever Grips Modi Stadium

Regardless to who the home team is, IPL 2024, like IPL 2023, has seen Dhoni fans flock to the stadium to catch a glimpse of the legend who may be playing in his last season.

Jaishankar Campaigns For Ex-Colleague
Jaishankar Campaigns For Ex-Colleague

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Taranjit Singh Sandhu were colleagues at the ministry for external affairs for many years.

2 Fun Mango Recipes For Your Mom
2 Fun Mango Recipes For Your Mom

Celebrate Mother's Day with a scrumptious mango dessert. Or a cocktail.

GT skipper Gill handed hefty fine for slow over-rate
GT skipper Gill handed hefty fine for slow over-rate

It was Gujarat Titans's second over-rate offence of the season, and subsequently the rest of the playing 11 members, including the Impact Player, were individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees,...

Why Has SIP Activity Jumped?
Why Has SIP Activity Jumped?

'Ideally, one should not time SIPs.' 'If people churn their SIP portfolios, then they are equating the concept of SIPs to lump sums.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances