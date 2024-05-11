SC grants bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma

The Supreme Court has granted bail to former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, awarded life sentence in the 2006 fake encounter killing case of gangster Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakkhan Bhaiya.





A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra, while passing the order on Friday, noted the submission of the lawyer for the Maharashtra government that the state had no objection to the court granting bail to Sharma.





Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra appeared for Sharma, while senior advocate R Basant represented the complainant and opposed the former officer's bail application.





The top court had earlier on April 8 said he need not surrender till further orders to undergo the life sentence awarded to him in the case.





While admitting Sharma's appeal against the March 19 Bombay high court verdict, the bench had said, "It is a case of reversal of acquittal by the high court, where the appeal is filed by the appellant. The statutory appeal is admitted for hearing. Issue notice on bail plea. The high court has directed him for surrender in three weeks. Till the next date of hearing, he need not surrender."







Sharma, who along with the likes of Daya Nayak, Vijay Salaskar and Ravindra Angre was part of a dreaded squad of Mumbai police that took on the city's underworld in the 1990s and 2000s and killed scores of alleged criminals, has challenged the Bombay high court order which sentenced him to life imprisonment in the fake encounter killing of Ramnarayan Gupta, an alleged close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan. -- PTI

