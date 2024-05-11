PoK belongs to India, asserts Amit Shah

In a scathing attack on the Congress and its leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said due to the fear of Pakistan having atom bomb, the grand old party wants to give up India's rights over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.





Addressing an election rally in Telangana, Shah alleged that Congress leader Mani Shankar Ayer said Pakistan has an atom bomb and hence India should not talk about Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).





"Due to fear of an atom bomb, they want to give up our rights over PoK. But you don't worry, Modi ji is going to be Prime Minister again and Pakistan's bullets will be replied to with cannon," Shah said.





Hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks on 'surgical strikes', Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook strikes and finished terrorists.





Revanth Reddy on Friday claimed an intelligence failure in preventing the Pulwama incident.





"Modi ji tried to take political benefit from the surgical strike after Pulwama incident. My question to Modi ji is, what are you doing? Why did the Pulwama incident happen? Why did you let it happen? What are you doing about internal security? Why did you not use agencies like IB, RAW? It is your failure. Nobody knows if a surgical strike actually took place or not," Revanth Reddy had said. -- PTI