RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal has a packed schedule day after getting bail
May 11, 2024  11:03
image
Ahead of his visit to the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place in the National Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is happy to be back with the prayers of crores of people and justice of the Supreme Court.
 
In a post on X, CM Kejriwal said, "With the blessings of Hanumanji, the prayers of crores of people and the justice of the Supreme Court judges, I am very happy to be back amongst you all.
 
 "See you today- 11 am - Hanuman Temple, Connaught Place 1 pm - Press conference, party office 4 pm - Road Show - South Delhi - Mehrauli 6 pm - Road Show - East Delhi - Krishna Nagar You all must come," Kejriwal added.
 
Kejriwal spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.
 
The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in the poll campaigning but can not attend his office as Chief Minister. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Reason Behind Manushi's Glitter
The Reason Behind Manushi's Glitter

Tara completes a landmark... Mallika's favourite colour... Ibrahim goes to Miami...

How Mohit Sent CSK Crashing
How Mohit Sent CSK Crashing

Mohit Sharma finished off CSK's hopes with an inspirational spell in the middle overs.

'GT can make it to the play-offs; miracles do happen'
'GT can make it to the play-offs; miracles do happen'

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill is optimistic about sneaking into the IPL play-offs, even though odds are heavily against them despite the 35-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India Added 5 Hindus For Every Muslim Since 1950
India Added 5 Hindus For Every Muslim Since 1950

Using the same methodology as the EAC-PM study, the fastest-growing religious population is, in fact, the Buddhists. The Buddhist population increased by over 1,600 per cent between 1950 and 2015.

2 dead, 23 injured in Delhi as dust storm uproots trees
2 dead, 23 injured in Delhi as dust storm uproots trees

Power was also disrupted in many areas as the dust storm swept the national capital late Friday night.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances