Karnataka man who chopped off minor girl's head arrested
May 11, 2024  13:56
A 32-year-old man, who allegedly killed a minor girl after their proposed marriage was put off, was arrested on Saturday, police said.

The arrest comes two days after the 16-year-old girl was brutally killed by Prakash, who severed her head and took it along with him.

The incident was reported from Surlabbi village.

According to police, the girl had just completedLC this year and her engagement was fixed with Prakash on Thursday.

However, someone informed the Child Helpline number and officials from the Child Welfare Department reached the girl, Meena's house and counselled both the families saying that if they went ahead with the marriage, it would attract provisions of the POCSO Act and Child Marriage Act.

Both families agreed that only after Meena attained the age of 18 she would be married to Prakash.

The officials and the groom's family then left the place.

However, at around 5.30 pm on Thursday, Prakash barged into Meena's house, kicked her father and assaulted her mother with a sharp-edged weapon, generally used for cutting trees.

He then dragged the girl outside for about 100 metres, chopped off her head and fled the scene with it, Superintendent of Police (Kodagu), Ramarajan K, told PTI.

The victim's father and mother were admitted to a hospital where the woman was treated for her injuries.

"After an extensive search, the accused was arrested on Saturday," the police official added.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, police said.  -- PTI
