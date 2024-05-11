RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


At least don't fight in Ramadan: Modi told Israel
May 11, 2024  00:06
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India sent a special envoy to Israel during its war with the Hamas terror group, to urge them to maintain peace rather than engage in combat during the month of Ramadan.

In an interview with Republic TV, Modi stressed on Friday that Israel should not fight, at least during the auspicious month of Ramadan.

"The time when Israel and Hamas were at war. I sent my special envoy to Israel to explain that Ramadan is going on. At least don't fight in Ramadan, don't attack anyone," Modi said.

"Secondly, I said that during the month of Ramadan, whatever the people need, India wants to send them, there should not be any hindrance. So this is our character and when we do this, we don't brag about it. Sometimes we get success, sometimes we don't. But we are doing it," he said.

Earlier in March, responding to international pressure for a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the idea of a pause for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, saying while he would 'like to see another hostage release', he didn't see any 'breakthrough in the negotiations ... Without a release, there's not going to be a pause in the fighting'.  -- ANI
