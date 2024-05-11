RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


All opposition leaders will be in jail if...: Kejriwal
May 11, 2024  14:44
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that all opposition leaders, including his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashvi Yadav, will be in jail if the Bharatiya Janata Party wins the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing his party workers at the AAP headquarters in New Delhi, Kejriwal asserted the BJP will not return to power and said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will form the government on June 4.

"In last 20 hours after release from jail, I talked to poll experts and people and got to know the BJP is not going to form the government," said Kejriwal. 

"The AAP will be part of the government at the Centre. We will get full statehood for Delhi," he added.

Kejriwal charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking for votes for Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"These people ask INDIA bloc about their face. I ask BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 will be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan," said Kejriwal.

"He will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfill Modi ji's guarantee?" he asked.

Kejriwal also claimed that if the BJP comes to power, the party will change Uttar Pradesh chief minister within two months.

While Kejriwal was in jail, the BJP had demanded his resignation.

Talking about why he did not resign, he said, "The chief minister's post is not important for me. I did not step down as the chief minister because a conspiracy was hatched to force me to resign on a fake case."

Kejriwal in a scathing attack on the BJP said all 'thieves and dacoits' are inducted by the party.

"If the prime minister wants to learn about fighting corruption, he should learn from Arvind Kejriwal. We sent corrupt to jail and even our own ministers," he added.

The chief minister also alleged that the 'prime minister has left no stone unturned to crush the AAP by sending its four top leaders to jail'.  -- PTI
