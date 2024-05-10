Will take sanyas if Patnaik doesn't become CM: Pandian

Will take sanyas if Patnaik doesn't become CM: PandianMay 10, 2024 21:02
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Bureaucrat-turned-BJD leader VK Pandian on Friday asserted that he would quit politics if party president Naveen Patnaik does not become the chief minister of Odisha for the sixth time in a row after the assembly elections.
Pandian, a close aide of Patnaik, challenged Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to announce that the BJP leader would also take political sanyas if the saffron party failed to come to power in the state.
Pradhan is the face of the BJP in Odisha.
You (BJP) say that there is BJP wave and wave for a change in Odisha, but I strongly say that if the chief minister (Patnaik) does not become the CM again, I will take sanyas from politics, Pandian said while addressing a rally at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district.
Patnaik has been at the helm of Odisha since March 5, 2000.
Pandian claimed that the BJP calls him gumastha (clerk) or chamcha (obedient servant) of Patnaik.
"But you (Pradhan) are a Union minister. If you have the courage, announce that you will also take sanyas from politics if the BJP does not come to power in Odisha," he said.
The BJD leader wondered what Pradhan had done for the people of Odisha.
Pandian claimed that the BJP leader tried to contest from Dhenkanal for 10 years and finally went to Sambalpur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5 said that June 4 was the expiry date of the BJD government in Odisha and a BJP chief minister will take oath on June 10.
Pandian was quick to hit back and claimed that the BJD would win the polls with three-fourth majority and Patnaik will be sworn in on June 9 between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm.
TOP STORIES
Big victory for women wrestlers: Bajrang, Sakshi hail court's decision
Star grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Friday welcomed Delhi court's decision to frame sexual harassment charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, calling it a big victory for country's women wrestlers.
Kejriwal walks out of Tihar on 21-day bail, but can't go to office
Embattled Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of the Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case to enable him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections, in a...
Need to improve fitness and tactics to beat the Chinese more often: Manika
Manika Batra could not be more thrilled about bossing the World No. 2 from China earlier this week but to beat the top-10 players more often, the Indian table tennis trailblazer knows she needs to do more on the tactical and fitness front.