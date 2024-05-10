Uddhav slams Modi for 'nakli santaan' jibe





Addressing a rally in Srirampur in Ahmednagar for his party's Shirdi Lok Sabha candidate Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Thackeray further said the PM will make such statements on one hand and then bow at the Shivaji Park memorial of the late Shiv Sena founder during his Mumbai visit on May 17.





"In a rally in Telangana, the PM said he wants to ask the nakli santaan of Balasaheb. Modiji should fight me, but if you insult my parents I will not tolerate it," Thackeray said. -- PTI

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling him the(fake child) of late Balasaheb Thackeray and said he would not tolerate the insult of his parents.