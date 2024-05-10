RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Telangana police books BJP's Navneet Kaur for poll code breach
May 10, 2024  21:42
image
The Telangana police have registered an FIR against BJP leader Navneet Rana for her alleged comments that a vote for Congress is a vote for Pakistan, under sections related to poll code violations. 

According to the FIR, Kaur made the comments at a corner meeting held at Shadnagar on May 8. 

The Amravati MP was booked under Sections 171-C read with 171-F, 171-G (undue influence and electoral rights) and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). 

A police official said the complaint was lodged by the Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Election Commission on May 9. 

In an attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin, Navneet Rana had said that if the police were removed from duty for "15 seconds, the brothers would not know from where they came and where they went". 

The comments drew flak from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Asaduddin Owaisi.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL PIX: Gill, Sudharsan's tons power GT to 231/3 against CSK
IPL PIX: Gill, Sudharsan's tons power GT to 231/3 against CSK

Sai Sudharsan matched his skipper Shubman Gill stroke for stroke as the two openers notched destructive centuries to propel Gujarat Titans to 231 for three against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Factory output slows marginally to 4.9% in March
Factory output slows marginally to 4.9% in March

India's industrial production growth slowed marginally to 4.9 per cent month-on-month in March 2024, mainly due to poor show by the mining sector, according to official data released on Friday. The factory output growth, measured in...

Erasmus to lead Namibia in T20 World Cup
Erasmus to lead Namibia in T20 World Cup

All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus will lead Namibia in the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the Americas next month.

In Pictures - Kejriwal reaches home after 50 days
In Pictures - Kejriwal reaches home after 50 days

Being released from Tihar jail after 50 days on a 21-day interim bail granted by the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a warm welcome from his family when he reached his residence on Friday evening.

At no stage did I refuse to give dope sample: Bajrang Punia
At no stage did I refuse to give dope sample: Bajrang Punia

Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia has claimed that he refused to provide urine samples during the selection trials in Sonepat in March because the dope control officials failed to furnish adequate proof that they were carrying...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances