Sexual abuse: 3rd FIR filed against Prajwal
May 10, 2024  17:50
image
One more rape case has been registered against JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha poll candidate from Hassan Prajwal Revanna, taking the number of cases pertaining to the alleged sexual abuse of several women to three, police sources said. 

 The FIR was registered against Prajwal on May 8 in Bengaluru, according to sources in the Special Investigation Team which was constituted for a probe after a huge cache of explicit videos allegedly showing Prajwal sexually abusing several women became public. 

 A case has been registered under IPC 376(2)(N), 376(2)(K), 354(A), 354(B), 354(C) and 506 of the IPC was registered. These cases pertain to repeated rape, voyeurism, filming, demand for sexual favours, dragging by clothes, molestation and threatening. 

 The details of the victim have not been shared by the SIT sources. Prajwal is the grandson of former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and stood for the April 26 Lok Sabha election in Hassan as the NDA candidate. His party had formed an alliance with the BJP in 2023.
