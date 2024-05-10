RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex, Nifty rebound as Reliance, ITC gain
May 10, 2024  16:11
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty found firmer ground on Friday, propelled by a rally in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, ITC and Bharti Airtel amid a supportive trend overseas. 

 Recovering from the sharp decline in the previous trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 260.30 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 72,664.47. During the day, it rallied 542.37 points or 0.74 per cent to 72,946.54. 

 The NSE Nifty climbed 97.70 points or 0.44 per cent to 22,055.20. From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, NTPC, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Woman staffer who accused Bengal Guv of molestation to write to Prez
Woman staffer who accused Bengal Guv of molestation to write to Prez

'How did the governor screen my footage without my permission? He committed a new crime today'

Sensex, Nifty rebound as Reliance, ITC gain
Sensex, Nifty rebound as Reliance, ITC gain

From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, NTPC, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Wipro,...

Winnie the Pooh Protests Xi Jinping!
Winnie the Pooh Protests Xi Jinping!

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, Hungarians in Budapest used the beloved children's book character Winnie The Pooh to protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to their country. Over the years Winnie the Pooh has been used to...

The Boy And The Heron Review: Miyazaki's Poignant Gem
The Boy And The Heron Review: Miyazaki's Poignant Gem

The Boy And The Heron offers a thrilling joyride inside Hayo Miyazaki's unquantifiable imagination, applauds Sukanya Verma.

Bomb threat mails sent to Ahmedabad schools traced to Pak
Bomb threat mails sent to Ahmedabad schools traced to Pak

"The emails were sent from 'mail.ru' domain, in which a man impersonating himself as Tauheed Liaquat sent them to all the schools with the aim of spreading fear among voters and Indian citizens," the Ahmedabad crime branch said in a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances