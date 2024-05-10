RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC gives interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1
May 10, 2024  14:14
Just in: Supreme Court directs release of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on interim bail till June 1, 2024.
Kedarnath Temple Opens On Akshaya Tritiya
Kedarnath Temple Opens On Akshaya Tritiya

The Kedarnath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas opened for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after remaining closed during the winter.

TCS COO Ganapathy's FY24 pay more than CEO Krithivasan's
TCS COO Ganapathy's FY24 pay more than CEO Krithivasan's

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of TCS, took home a salary of Rs 25.4 crore in 2023-24 (FY24), less than chief operating officer and executive director N Ganapathy Subramaniam. Krithivasan took...

Kohli's Moment Of Magic On The Field
Kohli's Moment Of Magic On The Field

Punjab Kings had a horror day on the field as they put down four catches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

'I Had Never Asked For Votes Before'
'I Had Never Asked For Votes Before'

BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar's wife and son who keep themselves far from the political limelight reveal what it is like to campaign for the first time.

Squash star Joshna Chinappa conferred with Padma Shri
Squash star Joshna Chinappa conferred with Padma Shri

'Just being recognised for all my efforts towards the game feels good.'

