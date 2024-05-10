RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Satyamev Jayate: AAP on bail for Kejriwal
May 10, 2024  15:27
image
The AAP welcomed the Supreme Court decision on Friday to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said truth can be troubled but not defeated.

 In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. "Truth can be troubled but not defeated. The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is welcome. The dictatorship will end. Satyamev Jayate," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a post in Hindi on X. 

 AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak told PTI, "We welcome the Supreme Court order. Satyamev Jayete! The dictatorship will end." PTI
