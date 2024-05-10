Revanth asks EC to act on Rana's '15 sec' comment





During a recent campaign rally in Hyderabad, referencing AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's statement from 2013 that it would take just '15 minutes' for his community to show what it could do to ensure demographic balance in the country, Navneet Rana had said that "it would take us 15 seconds (to strike back) if the police were removed or made to stand down". Slamming Navneet Rana for her "15 seconds" remark," Reddy urged the Election Commission to respond by taking action against her and arresting her for the offensive statement.





"The Election Commission should book a criminal case against the MP who had made provocative comments and arrest her. I would ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi, BJP leader has stated that if given 15 seconds, she will see the end of crores of people in the country... If you don't support it, then expel her from your party immediately," Reddy said.





Accusing the BJP of trying to create communal tensions, Reddy urged Hindu and Muslim brothers not to fall into their trap. Addressing an election rally in Telangana's Medak on Thursday, Reddy said, "God should be in the temple, devotion should be in the heart. Today, I appeal to my Hindu brothers and Muslim brothers not to fall into the communal fight trap that is about to be started by the BJP. We are all brothers. Let us all save our state. It is our responsibility to protect the peace and security of our state."





Earlier, while responding to the AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's statement that they would take them all of '15 minutes' to balance out the "Hindu-Muslim ratio" in the country, Navneet, who is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Amravati, on a BJP ticket this time; hit back at the Owaisi brothers, saying "it would take us 15 seconds if the police were removed or made to stand down".

