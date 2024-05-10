RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Polls in India, why discuss Pak: Priyanka slams BJP
May 10, 2024  16:20
"Why is Pakistan being discussed when elections are taking place in India and the unemployment rate in India is at a 45-year high," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked on Friday as she hit back at the BJP on the row over Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks. 

 She also asked the ruling party to fight the polls on real issues. In an exclusive interview with PTI, Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of raising the Hindu-Muslim rhetoric to win the elections and asserted that the people don't want the polls to be contested on the basis of religion and caste.

"People are saying you've (the BJP) won two elections on religion and now move forward from that," the Congress general secretary said. Questioned on the row over Congress leader Aiyar's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi asked why the issue is being discussed now when the statement is an old one.

 "I ask when was the statement made? If it is an old statement, then why are we discussing it today? Secondly, I want to ask, where are elections taking place, in India or in Pakistan? They are taking place in India. So why are we discussing Pakistan?" she told PTI during her campaign trail in Amethi for the party's candidate Kishori Lal Sharma. 

 Priyanka Gandhi also questioned why discussion is not taking place on rising unemployment in India, which is the highest in the last 45 years, and on the high inflation due to which "people go to the market and return without buying half the things they wanted to". 

 "If they (people) have to get treatment done, they feel worried. Why is this not being talked about? Farmers are suffering, unable to earn, everything has become expensive, from diesel to farming materials. Why is this not being discussed? Why are labourers being exploited and do not get enough wages?," she asked. 

 Aiyar's remarks on Pakistan sparked a row on Friday, with his party quick to dissociate itself from the comments while the BJP latched on to those, accusing the grand old party of being an apologist for Pakistan and the terrorism emanating from its soil.
