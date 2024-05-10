RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Men with 2 wives will get...: Cong leader's promise
May 10, 2024  10:21
Former Union Minister and the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh Kantilal Bhuria on Thursday stirred controversy by saying those with two wives will get Rs 2 lakh if his party comes to power.

"If Congress comes to power, as our manifesto states, every woman will get Rs 1 lakh in her bank account. Women from each household will receive Rs 1-1 lakh. Those who have two wives will get Rs 2 lakh..." Bhuria said while addressing a poll rally in Ratlam.

The Congress party on April 5 released the manifesto 'Nyay patra' for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Congress has promised to introduce the 'Mahalaxmi Scheme' in the poll manifesto which will provide Rs 1 lakh annually to the poor to alleviate poverty.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja shared the clip of Bhuria's statement on X and tagged the Election Commission seeking action.

In a post on X, Narendra Saluja wrote, "What an objectionable comment made by Congress's Ratlam candidate Kantilal Bhuria about the head of the country, who represents 140 crore people of the country...Such is the cheap thinking of Congress...Election Commission should take cognizance and take action." -- ANI
