LIVE! Out of jail, Kejriwal thanks Lord Hanuman





The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court earlier in the day.





He walked out of the prison in the evening amid dhol beats and sloganeering by AAP workers and leaders.





Standing through the sunroof of a car, Kejriwal then addressed AAP workers and supporters amid slogans of 'Jail Ke Tale Toot Gaye, Kejriwalji Chhoot Gaye'.





Beginning with slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Inquilab Zindabad', the Delhi chief minister said, "I am fighting against dictatorship with all my might but 140 crore people (of the country) will have to come together to fight against it."





He further said that he would visit the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place at 11 am on Saturday and address a press conference at the AAP office at 1 pm.





"I am feeling great to be with you. I had told you that I would come out soon... First of all, I want to pay obeisance to Lord Hanuman. I am among you because of the blessings of Lord Hanuman," Kejriwal added.





The AAP leader also thanked people for their love and blessings and asked them to come together to fight against dictatorship.





"I want to thank you all. Crores of people of the country sent their blessings to me. I want to thank the Supreme Court because of which I am here," he added.

