Likh ke le lo, Modi will NOT be PM: Rahul





"You take it as a written guarantee that Narendra Modi is not going to become the prime minister of India. It's over," he said at a rally in Kannauj, from where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha polls. "Aap likh ke le lo (take it in writing)," he said at the rally predicting that the BJP was set to lose the election.





Apart from Gandhi and Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh addressed the joint INDIA bloc rally. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is fighting on 17 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Last time, the BJP won 62 seats, and two went to its ally Apna Dal (S).





"The INDIA block has done the needed poll preparations over the past years," Gandhi said listing his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Nyay Yatra and opposition meetings. "Also opened were shops of love (mohabbat kee dukaan) in the bazaar of hatred," he said.





He countered Modi again on his recent allegation that there was a nexus between the Congress and business tycoons Adani and Ambani. "You have seen that in 10 years, Narendra Modi ji had not taken the names of Adani and Ambani, the former Congress president said. But now he is taking the names of people who he thinks can save him," Gandhi claimed. "The INDIA bloc has surrounded me, I am losing. Save me, Adani-Ambani ji save me," Gandhi mocked, suggesting that the two industrialists were Modi's friends. "So he also knows in which tempo' and what kind of money Adani ji sends. The prime minister has the personal experience of the tempo," Gandhi said, referring to the PM election speech on Wednesday.





Modi had asked if the Congress received "tempo-loads of black money" from the two businessmen to make Gandhi stop abusing them.

An INDIA bloc storm is arriving in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and asserted that Narendra Modi will not make it to the post of prime minister this time.