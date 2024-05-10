RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


KKR target playoff berth at home
May 10, 2024  17:24
KBK Infographics
In red-hot form, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to seal an IPL playoff berth for the first time in three years when they take on the struggling Mumbai Indians in their final home match of the season, in Kolkata on Saturday.
EC slams Kharge over letter on voter turnout data
The poll panel said it found Kharge's letter, placed in the public domain in the middle of the ongoing electoral process, 'highly undesirable' and designed to create confusion, misdirection and impediment to the conduct of smooth, free...

Missing Taarak Mehta actor feared being spied on, had 27 email acs
The mystery over missing actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi's character in TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has deepened as the Delhi police has found that the actor was using 27 separate email accounts in...

Gukesh storms back, Pragg moves to joint third; Carlsen takes lead
World Championship challenger D Gukesh bounced back from a sedate start to defeat compatriot R Praggnanandhaa and Germany's Vincent Keymer before holding world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen after round six of the Superbet rapid and blitz...

Chess training may look cheap but it's expensive: Pragg calls for larger support
Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Friday called for a robust financial backing for chess, debunking the common concept that players require minimal monetary support to train and excel in the sport.

Green Recaps Dharamsala Drama
'Another classic, vintage Virat innings and Rajat got his fourth 50. The game had everything... Another good day for RCB.'

