KKR target playoff berth at home

KKR target playoff berth at homeMay 10, 2024 17:24
KBK Infographics
In red-hot form, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to seal an IPL playoff berth for the first time in three years when they take on the struggling Mumbai Indians in their final home match of the season, in Kolkata on Saturday.
