Kejriwal's legal team complains against ED's affidavit to SC registry





The team issued a press release revealing that a formal complaint in this regard has been lodged with the Supreme Court's registry.





Denouncing the ED's affidavit as a blatant disregard of legal procedures, the release said the affidavit was submitted without taking the SC's approval and issued at a time when the matter is already slated for a final decision in the top court tomorrow.





The right to campaign in an election is neither a fundamental nor a constitutional right, the Enforcement Directorate submitted to the apex court on Thursday, a day ahead of the scheduled pronouncement of the court's order on grant of interim bail to Kejriwal in an alleged money laundering case. -- PTI

The legal team of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday raised objection to the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate opposing his interim bail in the Supreme Court.