RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal to attend his first roadshow tomorrow
May 10, 2024  21:20
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said he will participate in a roadshow in South Delhi on May 11 along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court earlier in the day in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

This will be Kejriwal's first roadshow after walking out of Tihar Jail on Friday.

The chief minister reached his residence in the Civil Lines area around 8.20 pm from the prison complex.

"There is a roadshow in South Delhi. I will participate in the roadshow with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," he told reporters while standing through the sunroof of his vehicle.

AAP has fielded Sahi Ram Pahalwan from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former has fielded candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the latter is contesting from the remaining four.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received a warm welcome from his family members after he reached his residence. Photograph: ANI on X
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL PIX: Gill, Sudharsan's tons power GT to 231/3 against CSK
IPL PIX: Gill, Sudharsan's tons power GT to 231/3 against CSK

Sai Sudharsan matched his skipper Shubman Gill stroke for stroke as the two openers notched destructive centuries to propel Gujarat Titans to 231 for three against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Factory output slows marginally to 4.9% in March
Factory output slows marginally to 4.9% in March

India's industrial production growth slowed marginally to 4.9 per cent month-on-month in March 2024, mainly due to poor show by the mining sector, according to official data released on Friday. The factory output growth, measured in...

Erasmus to lead Namibia in T20 World Cup
Erasmus to lead Namibia in T20 World Cup

All-rounder Gerhard Erasmus will lead Namibia in the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the Americas next month.

In Pictures - Kejriwal reaches home after 50 days
In Pictures - Kejriwal reaches home after 50 days

Being released from Tihar jail after 50 days on a 21-day interim bail granted by the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a warm welcome from his family when he reached his residence on Friday evening.

At no stage did I refuse to give dope sample: Bajrang Punia
At no stage did I refuse to give dope sample: Bajrang Punia

Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia has claimed that he refused to provide urine samples during the selection trials in Sonepat in March because the dope control officials failed to furnish adequate proof that they were carrying...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances