Kejriwal released from Tihar jail on bail
May 10, 2024  18:58
Just In: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail on Friday evening after being granted interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1.

Details soon.
