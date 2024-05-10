Jail ke taale toot gaye, says celebratory AAP





Jubilant workers danced and raised slogans such as "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji choot gaye".





In a major relief, the Supreme Court on Friday granted Kejriwal interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.





A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. The last phase of the general elections will be held on June 1. PTI

Celebrations erupted at AAP's office in Delhi after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1.