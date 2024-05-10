RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India must talk to Pak, it has atom bomb: MS Aiyar
May 10, 2024  10:37
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has once again courted controversy after an interview clip of his went viral. In the clip Aiyar says that Pakistan is a respected nation that also possesses an atom bomb so India must enter into a dialogue with them.

Aiyar further said there have been no efforts from India to reach out to Pakistan in the last ten years.

In an interview with Chill Pill Mani Shankar Aiyar on April 15 Aiyar said, "They are also a sovereign country (Pakistan). They are a respected nation. You can talk tough with them (Pakistan). But start the dialogue. You are walking with a gun which yielded you nothing. Tensions are escalating. And if a mad person comes there, what will happen to the nation? They have an atom bomb. We also possess the atomic bomb. But if a mad person detonates our bomb at Lahore station, so within eight seconds, eight moments, its radioactivity will reach Amritsar."

He added: "So you should prevent the use of atomic bombs. But, if you start a dialogue with them (Pakistan) and encourage them (by considering them as), then they should start thinking about their atomic bomb. But if you snub them, then a mad person will come and detonate the bomb. Then what will happen?"

He also took a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that there had been no effort to reach out to Pakistan in 10 years. "We must understand that to become the 'Vishwaguru' (global leader), it is important to show that we are working rapidly to solve (all the bilateral issues) with Pakistan. There has been no effort (on the part of the government) to ( reach out to Pakistan) in the last ten years," the Congress leader added.

Aiyar's pro-Pakistan stand was slammed by several BJP leaders, Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar said the comment reflected Congress' ideology. -- ANI
