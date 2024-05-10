How Modi-Shah defeated stone-pelters In Kashmir

How Modi-Shah defeated stone-pelters In KashmirMay 10, 2024 10:20
Altaf Thakur, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, has been holding high the party flag in the Valley for the last two decades.
He joined the party after then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost the general elections in 2004 and has remained a committed party worker since.
Thakur has been attacked by terrorists for his association with the BJP; he was also kidnapped, but he fought off his kidnappers.
Asked why he joined the BJP in the Kashmir Valley, Altaf Thakur tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com, "I like the BJP's ideology of nation first, therefore I joined them."
