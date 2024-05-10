How Modi-Shah defeated stone-pelters In Kashmir





He joined the party after then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost the general elections in 2004 and has remained a committed party worker since.





Thakur has been attacked by terrorists for his association with the BJP; he was also kidnapped, but he fought off his kidnappers.





Asked why he joined the BJP in the Kashmir Valley, Altaf Thakur tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com, "I like the BJP's ideology of nation first, therefore I joined them."





Altaf Thakur, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, has been holding high the party flag in the Valley for the last two decades.