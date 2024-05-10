RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dabholkar murder: 2 convicted, 3 acquitted
May 10, 2024  11:38
Activist Narendra Dabholkar murder case: A Special Court in Pune acquits accused Virendrasinh Tawde, Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave. Accused Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar sent to life imprisonment. 

Narendra Dabholkar was shot in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Details shortly.
