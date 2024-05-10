Dabholkar murder: 2 convicted, 3 acquitted

Dabholkar murder: 2 convicted, 3 acquittedMay 10, 2024 11:38
Activist Narendra Dabholkar murder case: A Special Court in Pune acquits accused Virendrasinh Tawde, Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave. Accused Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar sent to life imprisonment.
Narendra Dabholkar was shot in Pune on August 20, 2013.
Details shortly.
