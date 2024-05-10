RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress distances itself from MS Aiyar's remarks
May 10, 2024  14:55
Rahul Gandhi and MS Aiyar during the BJY in 2022
Congress distanced itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark on respecting Pakistan and his suggestion that India should engage in dialogue with them.

 In a post on X, All India Congress Committee media department chairman Pawan Khera wrote, "Indian National Congress dissociates itself completely from and disagrees totally with some remarks made by Mani Shankar Aiyar a few months back which have been revived today by the BJP in its attempt to deflect attention from Prime Minister Modi's daily goof ups. Aiyer does not speak for the party in any capacity whatsoever."

 "The Indian National Congress and indeed the entire nation recalls with pride that in Dec 1971 Pakistan was broken and an independent Bangladesh emerged thanks to Indira Gandhi's decisive and determined leadership and the valour of our armed forces," the post further reads. 

 "Almost exactly 50 years ago on May 18 1974 under the leadership of Indiraji, India's nuclear capability was announced to the world. The Indian National Congress has always believed that our decision-making should be guided by supreme national interest. And if old videos are to be used, here is a not-so-old video where the External Affairs Minister is publicly advising India to be afraid of China," he added. 

 Earlier today, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after a clip of him saying that Pakistan is a respected nation and suggesting that India should engage in dialogue with them went viral.
