China's new ambassador arrives in Delhi

China's new ambassador arrives in DelhiMay 10, 2024 19:49
Image: Xu Feihong arrives in Delhi
China's new ambassador to India Xu Feihong arrived in Delhi after the position remained vacant for nearly 18 months, the longest such gap in over four decades.
China is ready to work with India to "accommodate" each other's concerns and find a mutually acceptable solution to "specific issues" through dialogue at an early date, Xu said, in remarks that came against the backdrop of the prolonged military standoff in eastern Ladakh.
Sixty-year-old Xu succeeds veteran diplomat Sun Weidong who left India after completing his tenure in India in October 2022.
His arrival in India comes amid protracted military and diplomatic negotiations between Beijing and New Delhi to resolve the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.
"It is an honourable mission and a sacred duty. I will do my best to deepen understanding and friendship between the two peoples, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and improve and advance the bilateral relationship," Xu told PTI and China's state-run CGTN-TV in a media interaction in Beijing before leaving for New Delhi.
"China is ready to work with India to accommodate each other's concerns, find a mutually acceptable solution to specific issues through dialogue at an early date, and turn the page as soon as possible," Xu said without elaborating further.
Xu previously served as China's ambassador to Afghanistan and Romania, besides senior cadre-level postings in the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).
In a brief statement, the Chinese embassy in Delhi said Xu arrived in New Delhi to assume office.
"Officials from the protocol division of the ministry of external affairs of India, the Dean of Diplomatic Corps, ambassador of Eritrea to India Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam and Minister Ma Jia, Minister Wang Lei, Minister Counselor Chen Jianjun from the Chinese embassy greeted the ambassador and his wife Tan Yuxiu at the airport," it said.
Xu is the 17th Chinese ambassador to India.
TOP STORIES
Big victory for women wrestlers: Bajrang, Sakshi hail court's decision
Star grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Friday welcomed Delhi court's decision to frame sexual harassment charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, calling it a big victory for country's women wrestlers.
Kejriwal walks out of Tihar on 21-day bail, but can't go to office
Embattled Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of the Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case to enable him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections, in a...
Need to improve fitness and tactics to beat the Chinese more often: Manika
Manika Batra could not be more thrilled about bossing the World No. 2 from China earlier this week but to beat the top-10 players more often, the Indian table tennis trailblazer knows she needs to do more on the tactical and fitness front.