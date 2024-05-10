BJP leader says SC judges have joined poll campaign

BJP leader says SC judges have joined poll campaignMay 10, 2024 18:33
In an apparent reaction to Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Friday said 'the lordships' have made themselves a part of the campaign by picking a side right in the middle of the elections.
'By picking a side right in the middle of elections, the lordships that be have made themselves a part of the campaign. When the billion ballots speak, they may not like it,' he wrote on X.
This comes after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.
The bench refused the request of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, that the interim bail be granted till June 5. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.
Reacting to the decision, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said bail does not amount to acquittal and asserted that Kejriwal's release will have no impact on the elections.
The BJP will win all seven seats in Delhi, he told reporters in Patna. -- PTI
