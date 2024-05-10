RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP campaign faltering, dredging up old video: Aiyar
May 10, 2024  12:14
image
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Friday said a video of his comments on Pakistan being circulated is old and being dredged up because the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign is faltering. 

 "It is obvious from the sweater I am wearing that my comments to Chill Pill were made in the winter several months ago. They have been dredged up now as the BJP's election campaign falters. I refuse to play their game," the Congress leader said in a statement. 

 "Interested persons may please read the relevant passages in my two books released by Juggernaut last year, "Memoirs of a Maverick" and "The Rajiv I Knew"..," he said. 

 In the video, Aiyar is saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it possesses an atom bomb. "If we don't give them respect, they'll think of using atom bomb against India," he said in the video. Asked about use of India's muscular policy, he said, "We should not forget that Pakistan also has muscle at Kahuta (Rawalpindi)," a reference to the atomic bomb. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

After lacklustre Q4 results, headwinds persist for Indian Oil stock
After lacklustre Q4 results, headwinds persist for Indian Oil stock

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) reported a weak performance in the fourth quarter of FY24 (January-March 2024), and the turmoil in the energy market indicates it could endure another lacklustre quarter. The oil marketing company...

'Every Emotion Is Difficult To Achieve'
'Every Emotion Is Difficult To Achieve'

Manoj Bajpayee returns to entertain us in his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji.

'Why do you want to rest players ahead of T20 WC?'
'Why do you want to rest players ahead of T20 WC?'

Shah said IPL is the best way to prepare for the Indian players as a Jasprit Bumrah gets a chance to gauge a marauding batter like Travis Head well ahead of the World Cup.

Janhvi's Cricket Connection
Janhvi's Cricket Connection

Up close with Rashmika... Sanjana is New York... Disha chills in Thailand...

Pakistan Army Chief's Headaches
Pakistan Army Chief's Headaches

Managing the senior generals has proven to be quite a headache for General Asim Munir, even as he and his team of loyal henchmen labour hard to dispel the sense of unhappiness among the public about the army's overbearing presence and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances