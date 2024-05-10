Amritpal declares total assets worth Rs 1,000 in poll affidavit

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, has declared assets worth Rs 1,000, according to his poll affidavit.





Chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, Singh, 31, has thrown his hat in the electoral ring by contesting from the Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab as an Independent.





Singh's nomination papers were filed by his uncle in Tarn Taran district on Friday.





Singh filled in his nomination papers on Thursday in Dibrugarh jail in Assam.





According to his poll affidavit, Singh has Rs 1,000 bank balance in the State Bank of India branch, Rayya, Baba Bakala in Amritsar.





Other than this, Singh does not have any moveable or immovable assets, according to his affidavit.





His wife Kirandip Kaur owns movable assets worth Rs 18.37 lakh. It comprises Rs 20,000 cash in hand, gold jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh and 4,000 GBP (pound) equivalent to Rs 4,17,440, in account at Revolut Ltd, London, UK.





Singh has been shown as dependent on parents while his spouse is a British citizen.





She earlier worked as a language interpreter at National Health Services in the UK, but is now a housewife, as per the affidavit.





Singh has declared that 12 criminal cases are pending against him though he has not been convicted in any case.





He, along with nine of his associates, has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 23, 2023.





Singh's educational qualification is matric which he passed from a school in Pheruman in Amritsar in 2008. Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.





The Khalistan sympathiser had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18 last year, switching vehicles and changing appearances.





The Punjab Police had launched the crackdown after the February 23 Ajnala incident last year in which Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of Lovepreet Singh Toofan, one of his aides.





He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants. -- PTI

