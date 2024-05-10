12 Naxalites killed in 3rd Chhattisgarh encounter in a month





Two security personnel were also injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists during the operation, they said.





This was the third major strike on Naxalites by security forces in the last one month and comes three weeks after 29 extremists were killed in an encounter in Kanker district.





Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated security forces and senior officials for the successful offensive in Bijapur.





The latest gunfight took place in a forest near Pidia village under Gangaloor police station limits when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.





Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts, Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation, he said.





The operation was launched based on inputs about presence of commander of PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) company No. 2 of Maoists Vella, and Gagaloor area committee secretary Dinesh Modiyam along with 100 to 150 cadres in the forest, the official said.





The encounter broke out between the two side at around 6 am in the forest near Pidia, located over 450 km away from state capital Raipur, and then multiple exchange of fire took place in different places in the area, he said.

As many as 12 Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, the police said, taking the number of left-wing extremists killed so far this year in the state to 103.