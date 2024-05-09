Will end Muslim reservation, give it to SC/ST: HM





While appealing to the public, Amit Shah said, "Congress wants to fight elections by speaking lies. They say that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes, he will finish the reservation. Prime Minister Modi has been leading this country unanimously for the last 10 years, but he did not end the reservation. However, the Congress party has robbed the reservations of SC, ST and OBC by giving 4 per cent reservation to Muslims."





He added further, "In 2019, the public of Telangana gave us four seats. This time, we will win more than 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. This double-digit score in Telangana will make PM Modi cross 400 seats... Make BJP victorious on more than 10 seats. We will end the Muslim reservation and increase the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC."





Taking a jibe at Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "In our manifesto, we have given Modi's guarantees and he does what he says. And the guarantees of Rahul baba doesn't even stay till sunset."





The Union Home Minister slammed Rahul Gandhi for making promises but not fulfilling them. He said, "Rahul Gandhi promised to forgive the farmer loans but he didn't, he promised to give Rs 15,000 to farmers but he didn't fulfil that."





Amit Shah added further, "He (Rahul Gandhi) promised to give loans of Rs 5 lakh to students without guarantee but didn't, he didn't give scooty to girl students as promised by him, and he didn't open International Schools in every Taluka. The Congress doesn't fulfil its promises while PM Modi ji fulfils every promise." -- ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday while addressing a public rally in Telangana's Bhongir, claimed that if BJP comes to power, it will increase the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC and will end the Muslim reservation.