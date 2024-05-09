RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


We have dark-skinned people: Adhir backs Pitroda
May 09, 2024  21:39
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury/File image
The Congress's West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday defended Sam Pitroda's "racist" comment by stating that "India too has dark-skinned people akin to the N****es". 

The senior Congress leader and party's nominee from Baharampur Lok Sabha seat resonated with Pitroda who stirred a controversy by comparing people of south and east Indian origin to Africans and Chinese respectively. 

"According to the topography of our country, our regional features differ. In our Hindustan, we have Proto-Australian class, N***o class, Mongoloid class. I don't need to speak much on personal opinions," Chowdhury said at the party office in Kolkata. 

"That's what we are taught in schools. Not everyone looks alike. Some are black, others are white," the Congress leader said. 

The controversy that followed Pitroda's comment in the wake of the ongoing general elections drove the leader to quit as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. -- PTI
