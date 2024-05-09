Unfounded accusations by US: Russia on Pannun

Weekly briefing by spokesperson of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.





I want to quote The Washington Post: 'India is part of an expanding list of countries using tactics previously associated with China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other repressive regimes: the spread of social networks and spyware that simultaneously empower and endanger dissident groups'. How does Russia feel about the accusations against an Indian official in a foiled plot to "murder" on foreign territory? Recently, the American news outlet "The Washington Post" stated that India is trying to do the same as Russia and Saudi Arabia against its enemy.





Maria Zakharova: It seems to me that The Washington Post should use the term "repressive regime" and everything that you quoted in relation to Washington. It is difficult to come up with a more repressive regime than Washington, both in domestic and international affairs. Now directly about your question. According to the information we have, Washington has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the preparation of the murder of a certain G.S.Pannun. Speculation on this topic in the absence of evidence is unacceptable. The regular unfounded accusations by the United States against New Delhi -- we see that they unreasonably accuse not only India, but also many other states -- of violating religious freedoms are a reflection of the United States' misunderstanding of the national mentality, the historical context of the development of the Indian state and disrespect for India as a state. I am sure that this comes from the neocolonial mentality, the mentality of the colonial period, the period of the slave trade, imperialism. This does not apply only to India. The reason is the desire to unbalance the domestic political situation in India in order to complicate the ongoing general parliamentary elections in the country. Of course, this is part of the interference in India's internal affairs.





Question (translated from Russian): A spokesman for the Indian Foreign Ministry said that the United States is trying to interfere in the Indian general election. I know that there are Russian observers in India now. Is America trying to interfere in this election?





Maria Zakharova: Absolutely. I think this is a desire on the part of the United States to complicate the general parliamentary elections in India and part of a campaign to interfere in India's internal affairs.





-- MK Bhadrakumar.









Update on the Pannun story... After The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to assassinate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India said the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter and that investigation into the case was underway.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, named a Research and Analysis Wing officer in connection with the alleged plot to kill Pannun on American soil last year.

"The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Question (translated from Russian):