TMC moves EC on BJP's Sandeshkhali video





The TMC has filed a complaint after leaders confessed on camera that the Sandeshkhali rape accusations were concocted.





Earlier, TMC held a protest march in Sandeshkhali's Trimohini area against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged conspiracy against women in the riverine island after a sting operation revealed that the BJP was involved in scripting the entire incident.





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday warned the BJP not to disrespect the mothers of Bengal, as once the self-respect of women is lost it cannot be regained. -- ANI

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday lodged a complaint to the Election Commission against the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, and others over the Sandeshkhali issue.