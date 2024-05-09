RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TMC moves EC on BJP's Sandeshkhali video
May 09, 2024  11:01
TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh
The Trinamool Congress on Thursday lodged a complaint to the Election Commission against the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, and others over the Sandeshkhali issue.

The TMC has filed a complaint after leaders confessed on camera that the Sandeshkhali rape accusations were concocted.

Earlier, TMC held a protest march in Sandeshkhali's Trimohini area against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged conspiracy against women in the riverine island after a sting operation revealed that the BJP was involved in scripting the entire incident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday warned the BJP not to disrespect the mothers of Bengal, as once the self-respect of women is lost it cannot be regained. -- ANI
Srikanth Review: Flimsy Biopic
Srikanth Review: Flimsy Biopic

Rajkummar Rao does the best with what he is given and he ably elevates the generic story-telling. Too bad that his performance remains the only takeaway from such an inspiring real-life story, notes Mayur Sanap.

Abhishek Sharma exciting talent for Indian cricket: Head
Abhishek Sharma exciting talent for Indian cricket: Head

The destructive Travis Head has called his Sunrisers Hyderabad opening partner Abhishek Sharma an exciting talent for Indian cricket after the duo combined to pummel the Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack in a record IPL chase in...

Is India's Marble Industry Facing A Bleak Future?
Is India's Marble Industry Facing A Bleak Future?

'Every year, the marble industry is shrinking due to tiles. It has already decreased by 20-25 per cent in recent years.'

Kya Kool Hai Hum Director Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away
Kya Kool Hai Hum Director Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away

The Kya Kool Hai Hum Director was undergoing treatment for urinary infection at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. On Wednesday, he suffered a cardiac arrest, his brother Sanjeev Sivan confirmed.

Real Madrid book Champions League final date with Dortmund
Real Madrid book Champions League final date with Dortmund

This sets up Real Madrid final against Borussia Dortmund, who knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final.

