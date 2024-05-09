RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Temples under Kerala's TDB won't use oleander flowers over toxicity concerns
May 09, 2024  18:04
File image
Temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board in Kerala on Thursday made a significant change to their offerings by discontinuing the use of Arali flowers (oleander) in their sacred rituals. 

This decision comes after concerns arose about the toxic nature of these flowers, which could harm humans and animals. 

P S Prasanth, the president of the TDB, announced this decision after a meeting of the board here on Thursday. 

"It has been decided to completely avoid using Arali flowers in the naivedya and prasad offerings in temples under the TDB. Instead, other flowers like tulsi, thechi (Ixora), jasmine, jamanti (hibiscus), and rose will be used," Prasanth told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The TDB is entrusted with the task of administrating 1248 temples in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore. 

This decision stems from incidents reported in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, sources said. -- PTI
