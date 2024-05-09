Tamil Nadu's firecracker blast toll rises to 8





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who expressed condolences over the incident, directed the district authorities to provide appropriate medical care to the injured and save lives.





Eight workers, including five women and three men, were killed in the accident at a fireworks-manufacturing unit near Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi in the district.





Seven rooms where the firecrackers were stocked were completely gutted, the police said.





The police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to the government hospital in Sivakasi.





A senior police official said the cause of the fire was being ascertained and added that the unit is a licenced one.





Expressing grief over the death of the five women and three men in the explosion, Chief Minister Stalin said that immediately after receiving information about the accident, he directed the district collector to promptly launch a rescue operation.





It was learnt that more than 10 persons were injured and they required medical attention, he said.





"I have directed the officials to ensure appropriate life-saving treatment for the injured," Stalin said in a release in Chennai. -- PTI

The toll in a blaze at a fireworks-manufacturing unit in Sivakasi on Thursday rose to eight, with one more worker succumbing to his burns, the police said.