RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Step-father convicted for murder of actor Laila Khan, five others
May 09, 2024  21:06
Laila Khan/File image
Laila Khan/File image
The sessions court here on Thursday convicted Parvez Tak for the 2011 murder of his step-daughter and actor Laila Khan, her mother and Laila's four siblings. 

Tak was found guilty of murder and destruction of evidence among other offences under the Indian Penal Code. 

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on May 14. 

Tak was the third husband of Selina, Laila's mother. 

The actor, her mother and her four siblings were killed at their bungalow at Igatpuri in Nashik district of Maharashtra in February 2011. 

The prosecution's case was that Tak first killed Selina after an argument over her properties, and then killed Laila and her four siblings. 

The killings came to light a few months later when Tak was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police. 

The decomposed bodies of the victims were recovered from the bungalow later. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TMC 'stings' BJP over Sandeshkhali, moves EC with video
TMC 'stings' BJP over Sandeshkhali, moves EC with video

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose submitted a letter to the Election Commission on Thursday.

Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; no sacking of staffers
Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; no sacking of staffers

Both parties will discuss the issues and there will be a meeting again on May 28, he said.

GT coach backs skipper Gill despite runs woes
GT coach backs skipper Gill despite runs woes

Purist Kirsten wants balance between bat and ball; backs under-pressure Gill

Population rise not religion-linked, Muslim fertility rate lowest: NGO
Population rise not religion-linked, Muslim fertility rate lowest: NGO

In a statement, the Population Foundation of India said it is deeply concerned about recent media reports "misreporting" the findings from the study to spread alarm regarding the growth of the Muslim population in the country.

Hasaranga to lead Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup
Hasaranga to lead Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

Hasaranga too is returning from a chronic heel pain on his left leg, which forced him to miss the ongoing IPL.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances