Population 'report from WhatsApp univ': Owaisi





Asked about the declining share of the Hindu population, Owaisi said, "Forward me the report then I will respond. Whose report is this? Who made this report? Report from Whatsapp University. Who made this report?"





The remarks of Owaisi come amidst the report of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) which said that in India, the share of the majority Hindu population decreased by 7.82 per cent between 1950 and 2015 (from 84.68 per cent to 78.06 per cent), while the share of the Muslim population, which in 1950 was 9.84 per cent, increased to 14.09 per cent in 2015--a 43.15 per cent increase in their share.





Earlier today, Amit Malviya, Bhartiya Janta Party's in-charge of the National Information and Technology Department targeted the Congress party over the report of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) and said that if the country is left to Congress, then there would be no country for Hindus. Taking to his official X handle, Amit Malviya tweeted, "Share of Hindus shrunk 7.8% between 1950 and 2015. The Muslim population grew by 43%. This is what decades of Congress rule did to us. Left to them, there would be no country for Hindus."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday responded to the report of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) and called it a "report from Whatsapp University."