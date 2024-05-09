RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Population 'report from WhatsApp univ': Owaisi
May 09, 2024  14:25
Narendra Modi performs puja
Narendra Modi performs puja
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday responded to the report of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) and called it a "report from Whatsapp University." 

 Asked about the declining share of the Hindu population, Owaisi said, "Forward me the report then I will respond. Whose report is this? Who made this report? Report from Whatsapp University. Who made this report?" 

 The remarks of Owaisi come amidst the report of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) which said that in India, the share of the majority Hindu population decreased by 7.82 per cent between 1950 and 2015 (from 84.68 per cent to 78.06 per cent), while the share of the Muslim population, which in 1950 was 9.84 per cent, increased to 14.09 per cent in 2015--a 43.15 per cent increase in their share. 

 Earlier today, Amit Malviya, Bhartiya Janta Party's in-charge of the National Information and Technology Department targeted the Congress party over the report of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) and said that if the country is left to Congress, then there would be no country for Hindus. Taking to his official X handle, Amit Malviya tweeted, "Share of Hindus shrunk 7.8% between 1950 and 2015. The Muslim population grew by 43%. This is what decades of Congress rule did to us. Left to them, there would be no country for Hindus."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Golden Oldies Quiz
The Golden Oldies Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Why Manthan Is A Must Watch
Why Manthan Is A Must Watch

Nearly half a century later, Shyam Benegal's Manthan will be showcased in restored print at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It still serves as a much-needed reminder of setting aside differences in the favour of combined progress and...

Will end drain of wealth to crony corporates: Cong
Will end drain of wealth to crony corporates: Cong

The Congress on Thursday accused the Modi government of aiding 'drain of wealth' from ordinary Indians to crony corporates, and said it will end this practice if it comes to power at the Centre.

Shares given as gift may escape capital gains tax
Shares given as gift may escape capital gains tax

In a case related to Mumbai-based Jai Trust versus Union government, the court ruled that a gift is a consideration-less transaction, and hence, not liable for capital gains tax. It quashes the reassessment notice issued by the tax...

AI Express sacks 25 crew members, 85 flights cancelled
AI Express sacks 25 crew members, 85 flights cancelled

Air India Express on Thursday cancelled 85 flights or around 23 per cent of the total daily capacity as the disruptions due to the cabin crew shortage continue and said Air India will operate services on 20 of its routes to minimise...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances