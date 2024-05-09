RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM's 'Babri lock' remarks absolute lie: Priyanka
May 09, 2024  15:35
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday termed as an "absolute lie" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that her party will put a "Babri lock" on the Ram temple in Ayodhya if it is voted to power, saying court judgements will be honoured.

Prime Minister Modi had recently stated at a rally in Madhya Pradesh that he wants the BJP-led NDA to win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to ensure the Congress does not bring back Article 370 in Kashmir and put a "Babri lock" on the Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

"This is an absolute lie ('yeh ekdum jhooth hai'). The Congress party had said a number of times that it will honour the judgement of the court. We have done this (in the past), and will do so in the future," she told reporters. 

On Modi's Adani-Ambani jibe, she said Prime Minister Modi has been forced to take their names. Rahul Gandhi, she noted, mentions the names of Adani and Ambai in his speeches every day. Modi had on Wednesday accused the Congress of having a nexus with "Ambani and Adani", and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two businessmen for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them. 

Priyanka Gandhi also said that she wants the prime minister to read the Congress manifesto before commenting on it. 

"Though he is the prime minister and elder to me...my advice is that he should first read the (Congress) manifesto, and then comment on it. He has not read it. Whatever comes to his mind, he says that it is written (in the manifesto). All the things that he is saying are written in manifesto are (actually) not written." -- PTI
