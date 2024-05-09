RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Phase 3 voter turnout climbs to 65.68%
May 09, 2024  01:02
File image
The updated approximate voter turnout figures for polling in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections stands at 65.68 percent, the Election Commission said on Wednesday. 

The figures were retrieved at 10 pm on Wednesday, it said. 

The figures will continue to be updated by the field level officers, the poll panel said. 

Voting for the third phase was held on Tuesday in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence. -- PTI
