Phase 3 voter turnout climbs to 65.68%May 09, 2024 01:02
File image
The updated approximate voter turnout figures for polling in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections stands at 65.68 percent, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.
The figures were retrieved at 10 pm on Wednesday, it said.
The figures will continue to be updated by the field level officers, the poll panel said.
Voting for the third phase was held on Tuesday in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Salman home firing: Shooters unaware of target until ....., say police
The Mumbai police's crime branch, during the interrogation of the duo, found Pal and Gupta were given the shooting task by Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, but they had no idea they had to fire at...