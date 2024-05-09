RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No victim has filed complaint against Prajwal: NCW
May 09, 2024  17:40
Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna
Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna
No victim has come forward to register a complaint against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, and one woman complainant who reached out to the women's body alleged that she was forced to register a fake complaint against the Janata Dal-Secular leader, the National Commission for Women said on Thursday. 

The timely submission of the Action Taken Report by the concerned authorities reveal several significant findings, the National Commission for Women added. 

It said a Special Investigation Team committee has been formed to probe the matter thoroughly. 

Notably, there is a commendable presence of female officers entrusted with conducting investigations and ensuring sensitivity and empathy in handling such cases, it added. 

According to the NCW, the ATR indicated the registration of two cases based on the complaints of sexual abuse by the victims, alongside an additional complaint filed for abduction by a relative. 

However, no victim has come forward to register a complaint with the commission in this case, it said. 

"One woman complainant came to the commission to register a complaint against three individuals dressed in civil uniform, allegedly introducing themselves as Karnataka Police officials and forcing her to give a false complaint in this case," the NCW claimed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

AI Express sacks 25 crew members, 85 flights cancelled
AI Express sacks 25 crew members, 85 flights cancelled

Air India Express on Thursday cancelled 85 flights or around 23 per cent of the total daily capacity as the disruptions due to the cabin crew shortage continue and said Air India will operate services on 20 of its routes to minimise...

Neeraj Chopra prioritises training over stardom
Neeraj Chopra prioritises training over stardom

Neeraj Chopra on Thursday acknowledged that his stardom sometimes comes in the way of training and competing in India.

TMC 'stings' BJP over Sandeshkhali, moves EC with video
TMC 'stings' BJP over Sandeshkhali, moves EC with video

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose submitted a letter to the Election Commission on Thursday.

Djokovic targets peak form at French Open
Djokovic targets peak form at French Open

Novak Djokovic said he is building up to hit top form for his French Open title defence.

BJP raises population figs, ties it to Congress's Muslim quota
BJP raises population figs, ties it to Congress's Muslim quota

Muslims' share in the reservation will keep on increasing also because of "conversion and infiltration because they are having a secular cover from them (the Congress)", he added.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances