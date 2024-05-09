No victim has filed complaint against Prajwal: NCW





The timely submission of the Action Taken Report by the concerned authorities reveal several significant findings, the National Commission for Women added.





It said a Special Investigation Team committee has been formed to probe the matter thoroughly.





Notably, there is a commendable presence of female officers entrusted with conducting investigations and ensuring sensitivity and empathy in handling such cases, it added.





According to the NCW, the ATR indicated the registration of two cases based on the complaints of sexual abuse by the victims, alongside an additional complaint filed for abduction by a relative.





However, no victim has come forward to register a complaint with the commission in this case, it said.





"One woman complainant came to the commission to register a complaint against three individuals dressed in civil uniform, allegedly introducing themselves as Karnataka Police officials and forcing her to give a false complaint in this case," the NCW claimed. -- PTI

