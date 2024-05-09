No proof of Indian hand in Pannun plot: Russia

Rubbishing the allegations by the United States on India for a foiled assassination plot against pro-Khalistan radical Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Washington, DC has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the case.





"According to the information we have, Washington, DC has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the preparation of the murder of a certain GS Pannun. Speculation on this topic in the absence of evidence is unacceptable," the official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday (local time).





She said that the US does not understand the national mentality, as well as the historical context of the development of the Indian state and it disrespects India as a state.





Zakharova's remarks came in response to a media query on Moscow's reaction to accusations against an Indian official of a foiled 'assassination' plot, and the American news publication The Washington Post stating that India is trying to do the same as Russia and Saudi Arabia against its enemy.





"The Washington Post, it seems to me, should use the term 'repressive regime' and everything you quoted in relation to Washington, DC. It is difficult to imagine a more repressive regime than Washington, both in domestic and international affairs. Now directly about your question," Zakharova said, according to the readout of the briefing released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.





"Regular unfounded accusations by the United States against New Delhi (we see that they groundlessly accuse not only India but also many other states) of violating religious freedoms are a reflection of the United States' misunderstanding of the national mentality, the historical context of the development of the Indian state and disrespect for India as a state . I am sure that this also comes from the neocolonial mentality, the mentality of the colonial period, the period of the slave trade, and imperialism," she said. -- ANI