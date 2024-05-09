RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nine Maoists surrender in Odisha
May 09, 2024  00:16
File image
Nine Maoists, including two women, hailing from Chhattisgarh surrendered before the Odisha police on Wednesday, a statement said. 

The formal surrender took place at Boudh before Southern Range inspector general of police J N Pankaj and Boudh superintendent of police Raj Prasad. 

The Maoists are residents of Muler village in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh and were operational in the Kalahandi-Bolangir-Kandhamal region of Odisha. 

They were disillusioned by high-handedness of senior Maoists, sexual harassment of female members, extortion through intimidation and collecting levy from ganja mafia, it added. -- PTI
