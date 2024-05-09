Mumbai police issue Look Out Circular against Dawood ex-aide Salim Dola

Mumbai police issue Look Out Circular against Dawood ex-aide Salim DolaMay 09, 2024 01:00
Gangster Dawood Ibrahim/File image
The Mumbai police on Wednesday issued a Look Out Circular against drug supplier Salim Dola in connection with a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure in Maharashtra's Sangli district, an official said.
Dola, once a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was found to be the main drug supplier, and declared a wanted accused by the crime branch, he said.
He was also wanted in several other drug cases, the official added.
The police had earlier busted a mephedrone supply ring by raiding a manufacturing unit in western Maharashtra's Sangli district. -- PTI
