Mumbai police issue Look Out Circular against Dawood ex-aide Salim Dola
May 09, 2024  01:00
Gangster Dawood Ibrahim/File image
The Mumbai police on Wednesday issued a Look Out Circular against drug supplier Salim Dola in connection with a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure in Maharashtra's Sangli district, an official said. 

Dola, once a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was found to be the main drug supplier, and declared a wanted accused by the crime branch, he said. 

He was also wanted in several other drug cases, the official added. 

The police had earlier busted a mephedrone supply ring by raiding a manufacturing unit in western Maharashtra's Sangli district. -- PTI
